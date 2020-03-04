Multimillion dollar ambulance station gets the go ahead

The development application for the new $4.9m ambulance station was recently approved by Coffs Harbour City Council.

A NEW $4.9m ambulance station for Coffs Harbour has been given the green light.

Coffs Harbour City Council recently approved the development application for the station to be located at 144 Sawtell Road, Toormina.

The site, near the intersection with Hogbin Drive, was chosen for a number of reasons including its proximity to the hospital and being next to the fire station to allow for the creation of an emergency services precinct.

Being near the roundabout will be beneficial for emergency vehicles turning right, out of the driveway with the roundabout, reducing the speed of incoming vehicles and providing opportunities for ambulance vehicles to exit.

An artist’s impression of the new Coffs Harbour-Sawtell ambulance station on Sawtell Road near the Hogbin Drive roundabout.

The site currently contains a single storey fibro clad dwelling and associated small sheds and vehicles. These will need to be removed and the dwelling demolished prior to any new construction works commencing.

The new Coffs Harbour–Sawtell Ambulance Station will consist of a two-storey building containing:

- Six ambulance bays

- A wash down bay

- Meeting and training rooms

- Change rooms, locker and amenities

- Reception, administration, staff and operations offices

- Dining and common room

- Relief room.

Primary Koala habitat (as per the Coffs Harbour Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management) occurs adjacent to the site. Construction of the proposed stormwater drain to the north of the station will require clearance of two trees of Primary Koala habitat. As such, offset planting will occur with no net loss of Primary Koala habitat.

The project will be funded by NSW Government’s $122 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration (RAIR) program.

Coffs Harbour is one of 23 locations across the state to benefit from an upgraded, rebuilt or entirely new ambulance station.

There are currently nearby ambulance stations in Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour and Urunga.

Other locations to benefit from the program are Ardlethan, Bathurst, Bay and Basin, Berry, Bungendore, Birmingham Gardens, Coolamon, Cootamundra, Goulburn, Grenfell, Griffith, Harden, Kiama, Rutherford, Molong, Pottsville, Toukley, Wagga Wagga, Wauchope, Hamlyn Terrace (Wyong), Iluka and Yass.

Designed with input from local NSW Ambulance staff, the purpose-built infrastructure will deliver a better working environment for paramedics tailored to the needs of our community. The stations will include accompanying administration support as well as educational, fleet and relief accommodation where needed.

NSWA receives a Triple Zero (000) call every 28 seconds on average, with demand on resources expected to change as our population shifts and ages.