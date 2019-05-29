One dead in ‘nightmare’ school pick up crash

UPDATE: One person has died, a teenage girl and a primary school aged boy have been taken to hospital in a serious condition following a "horrific" multi-car crash at Rothwell, north of Brisbane.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the teenage girl had been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital and the primary school aged boy to Queensland Children's Hospital.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had to use hydraulic equipment to remove one of the vehicles which has become wrapped around a pole.

A QFES spokesman said a semi-trailer and ute were involved.

"The ute has been totalled but the truck driver appears to be uninjured," he said.

"We had six crews on scene assisting police and ambulance."

The crash occurred about 2.50pm on the corner of Anzac Avenue and Bremner Road, Rothwell in peak hour school traffic and continues to cause chaos for motorists.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman advised motorists to avoid the area.

"Being school time, it is traffic hell," she said.

"There are police, ambulance and fire fighters at the crash. It appears to be quite serious."

Witnesses took to the Redcliffe & Bayside Herald Facebook page to described the crash.

Kimmy Delaporte said it was "most traumatic car crash I have ever seen".

Beverley Brady said: OMG. I saw it. Horrendous. Nightmares are made of this kind of awful event".