Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Injured motorist taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

3rd Oct 2018 10:04 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

UPDATE 11AM: One person was taken to Nambour Hospital with a sternum injury after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Palmview.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported the injured motorist about 10.30am.

Congestion is easing near the scene of the crash.

9.45AM: Extensive traffic congestion has been sparked by a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes outside Aussie World at Palmview about 9.35am.

It has sparked about 10km of congestion starting at the Caloundra Rd on-ramp.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

bruce highway palmview sunshine coast traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Frustration at poor consultation prompts public meeting

    premium_icon Frustration at poor consultation prompts public meeting

    News In response to frustration at the level of community consultation on the bypass, a public meeting has been called.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 10:30 AM
    Two big drawcards brings millions of visitors to NSW

    premium_icon Two big drawcards brings millions of visitors to NSW

    Business TWO popular attractions helped lure holiday-makers to NSW.

    How you can save $300 on your electricity bill

    premium_icon How you can save $300 on your electricity bill

    Money Struggling to pay your power bill? Then read on...

    Moves to improve the health of Coffs Creek

    premium_icon Moves to improve the health of Coffs Creek

    News An upgrade of storm water infrastructure is part of the plan.

    Local Partners