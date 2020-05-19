Multi-vehicle collision closes Pacific Highway

UPDATE

The highway is closed in both directions.

Northbound: Summerland Way at Grafton, Bruxner Highway at Casino at rejoin Pacific Highway at Ballina.

Southbound: Bruxner Highway at Ballina, Summerland Way at Casino to rejoin Pacific Highway at Grafton.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are making their way to a multi-vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway, Chatsworth this morning.

Early reports indicate two trucks and a car were involved in the incident with the northbound lanes closed.

It's understood one person is trapped in their vehicle.

Authorities have asked motorists to use an alternate travel route, exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

