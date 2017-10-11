Multi-million dollar Jetty4Shore upgrade nears completion

ALMOST DONE: The $9.2 million Jetty4Shore will be officially opened in November.

ALMOST DONE: The $9.2 million Jetty4Shore will be officially opened in November. CHCC

THE $9.2 million upgrade to the Jetty4Shores is just about finished.

After six months of construction, Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said the iconic foreshores had been transformed to become a "key destination".

The grand opening of the Jetty4Shores Stages 2-4 project will be held on Saturday, November 4 with entertainment provided by headline act Luna Grand.

Three-piece outfit Luna Grand achieved fame when they won Australia's Got Talent as Uncle Jed in 2013.

"It's going to be an exciting day celebrating the completion of the Jetty4Shores Stages 2-4 project," Cr Knight said.

"As a community we have worked hard to see this vision come to fruition and this event will give us the opportunity to enjoy this great new space together."

The Jetty4Shores will be fully accessible with wide paths catering specifically for wheelchairs, accessible parking, and a ramp that leads to the plaza and right onto the beach.

The extended toilet block includes an accessible facility that features a hoist, shower and amenities.

Other Jetty4Shore upgrades include a main stage, secondary stage, shelters, open plaza and boardwalk.

Underground power has been installed to equip the space for major events and festivals.

Local artists contributed to design elements telling stories of aboriginal history, the coastal environment and maritime history through interpretive signage, sculptures and artwork.

The Federal Government funded half of the project.

"We are extremely grateful to the Australian Government for their contribution and also to the stakeholders and contractors for their hard work in helping to complete this stage of the Jetty4Shores for our community to enjoy," Cr Knight said.