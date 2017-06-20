Multi-million dollar shot to help expanding hospital

HOSPITAL UPGRADE: The Coffs Harbour Base Hospital will recieve a $156 million upgrade, with funds allocated for it in the 2017/18 NSW Budget.

THE State Government has come good on its announcement to fund the expansion of the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

In today's NSW Budget it was confirmed the first funds as part of a $156 million upgrade of the hospital would be granted to ensure it will meet the demand of a growing population.

It was first announced the hospital would receive funding to enhance its surgical and operating theatres in 2015 by then NSW Deputy Premier Troy Grant and since-retired Health Minister Jillian Skinner.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey has also announced the Macksville Hospital has been granted $73 million to construct a new hospital on a greenfields site in the town.

Announcing the Coffs Harbour hospital upgrade local MP Andrew Fraser said the hospital boasted a wealth of specialised services and served "huge catchment area" from Grafton through to Nambucca Heads.

"The whole box of knives we've got," Mr Fraser said, alluding to the level of specialist care the hospital offers.

Mr Fraser said the upgrade would amount to more than what it cost to build the hospital.

"It only cost $100 million to build the hospital in the first place," he said.

Mr Fraser said he had been asking for the funding because the need for increased operations as there.

"The redevelopment includes the expansion and enhancement of existing surgical services and operating theatres, a new short stay surgical unit, and orthopedic and vascular unit," he said.

"Ambulatory and community health services will also be expanded."

Mr Fraser said plans were ongoing to ensure upgrades do not interfere with hospital services.

"It's going to be a difficult build because it's a working hospital," he said.

"Working with Health Infrastructure and the Mid North Coast Local Health District, the lead design team will work on defining the redevelopment scope alongside Local Health District management, staff, clinicians and community representatives.

"To date staff and community representatives have assisted with the formulation of a Clinical Services Plan which provides guidance on the key areas for development in the future."

In April it was announced Pricewaterhouse Coopers would be the project managers and McConnel Smith and Johnson the architects, while Altus Group Cost Management would be the cost planners.