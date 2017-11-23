Menu
Multi-million dollar plan for empty lots

BIG PLANS: These empty lots are set to become a multi-million dollar residential and commercial site.
Jasmine Minhas
by

THE lots of land which lie vacant opposite Woolworths are set to become a brand new multi-million dollar residential and commercial site for Woolgoolga, if a Development Application is approved.

The application, lodged in late October, reveals the Solitary Islands Way land is planned to be the site of a new child care centre, nine multi-dwelling town houses, shop-top housing, business premises and a cafe. A parking lot fitting up to 23 cars will also be built on the site.

According to the application, the child care centre is capable of taking in up to 60 children, and will include an outside learning area.

The works to be undertaken by G2 Architects are estimated to cost $2.5 million.

The application has now entered its exhibition period, and residents are able to make submissions until December 22.

To view the plans, visit the website haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au.

The plans are also viewable at the Coffs Harbour City Council Administration Building.

A new residential and commercial site for Woolgoolga.
A new residential and commercial site for Woolgoolga.
Topics:  child care centre coffs harbour city council development application solitary islands way townhouses woolgoolga

