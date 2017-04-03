22°
Multi-million dollar Jetty4Shore upgrade given go ahead

3rd Apr 2017 9:45 AM
GO AHEAD: Contract to Coffs Harbour's Jetty4Shores $9.2 million redevelopment awarded to local firm.
GO AHEAD: Contract to Coffs Harbour's Jetty4Shores $9.2 million redevelopment awarded to local firm.

CONSTRUCTION of the next stages of the $9.2 million Jetty4Shores upgrade is expected to be finished by the end of August after a contract was awarded to local firm A J Pipelines and Construction Pty Ltd.

The next phase of the project includes an open plaza area with wide shallow steps onto the northern end of Jetty Beach, plus a boardwalk behind the dunes and vegetation, linking the plaza to the historic Jetty and market area.

"The plaza, boardwalk and market area are crucial parts of the project which, when complete, will really bring the whole revitalisation of the reserve to life,” Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said.

"The support of the previous and current councillors - as well as the community - has been instrumental in getting us to this stage. It's an historic moment and will go a long way to making the harbour the heart of the city of Coffs Harbour once more.”

Jetty4Shores artist impressions.
Jetty4Shores artist impressions.

The upgrades were the result of a long period of vigorous community consultation that began in 2013.

The plans were developed by a project team consisting of council, State Government and a Community Reference Group. In 2013, there was an extensive three-month public exhibition of the draft concept plans that generated nearly 1,350 submissions.

Council then undertook a detailed planning and design process for the works, which were subsequently approved by the relevant State Government bodies.

A tender for these latest works, which are Stages 2-4 of the Jetty4Shores Project, was advertised in January 2017.

The works are due to start later this month and take 20 weeks, weather permitting.

The Australian Government's Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development's National Stronger Regions Fund is funding half the cost of the $9.2 million Jetty4Shores Project.

