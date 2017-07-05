Multi-million dollar health training facility announced

NEW FACILITY: NSW Government announces $3.2 million TAFE health training facility for Coffs Harbour Coffs Harbour Education Campus. TAFE staff Megan Hill and Janelle Powell joined TAFE NSW deputy regional general manager Di Paton and Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser for the announcement.

COFFS Harbour TAFE will soon boast a new $3.2 million health training facility.

The facility at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus will deliver new specialist training previously unavailable across northern NSW, including Certificate III and IV in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser and Assistant Minister for Skills Adam Marshall said the TAFE hub would combine practical experience and digital training.

"The hub will also provide new opportunities for workers across the care and support industries to develop more specialised health knowledge and acquire clinical skills,” Mr Fraser said.

"Here on the north coast we have a higher proportion of people aged 65 and over compared to the NSW average, and that number is expected to increase, so this investment is crucial for the future health needs of our community.”

The Nationals have however been criticised for pork-barrelling after its electorates attracted funds for newly rolled out TAFE NSW facilities, but Mr Fraser joined in with his political party denied such suggestions.

He said unlike the Labor party, the Nationals actually provided funding.

According to The Australian, sources complained that electoral interests have unduly influenced the rollout to boost social and economic capital.

But supporters say due process has been followed and it was inevitable that the party's seats would host most of the new centres because Nationals hold most of the state's regional seats.

Of the nine planned TAFE NSW's industry collaboration 'SkillPoint' hubs, five will be in Nationals electorates: Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, Murray, Tamworth and Monaro.