Multi-million dollar funding brings in jobs

4th Aug 2017 9:00 AM
MORE SEATING: The $13.4 million upgrade of the C.ex Coffs International Stadium will deliver almost three times the amount of seating.
MORE SEATING: The $13.4 million upgrade of the C.ex Coffs International Stadium will deliver almost three times the amount of seating.

THE $6.5 million in Federal Government funding for the C.ex Coffs International Stadium will deliver more than a boosted number of seats.

"This project will create 62 jobs in construction and 41 ongoing jobs in the area, which is an added benefit of having a high quality sporting arena in our backyard,” Nationals Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said.

"Improved facilities bring more and higher profile events to our region which fills rooms in local hotels and motels throughout the year.

"This increase in tourism dollars flowing into Coffs Harbour and the surrounding areas will have a flow-on effect into other areas of our local economy.”

The $13.4 million upgrade will add close to three times the amount of seating.

"Benefits of this funding include almost 2000 additional seats which will increase the total seating capacity to 2900,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

On top of the extra seating and carparks, additional facilities includes:

  • Two change rooms
  • Two coaches boxes
  • Four media boxes
  • 16 female and 14 male toilets
  • Two unisex accessible toilets
  • Two bars and two kiosks
  • Two player dugouts
  • Rain water harvesting and solar energy
  • Six event rooms
  • Six roof mounted camera points
Topics:  c.ex coffs international stadium coffs harbour employment luke hartsuyker tourism

