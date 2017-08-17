Multi-million dollar aged development gets nod

An artist's impression of the Bachrach Naumburger Group's proposed $100 million aged care facility. View from San Francisco Avenue.

Era of growth: Upmarket development for the retirement boom

THE development of a $100 million senior residential care facility in Coffs Harbour has been approved.

At a Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel public determination meeting the panel voted in favour of the Bachrach Naumburger Group development.

The development will include a 120 bed care facility, 183 self-contained dwellings and a community centre on the corner of Arthur and York Sts.

Concerns were raised over flooding, single road access and building height but most of the panel thought these issues had been addressed in plans.

The development was voted for 3-1.

Bachrach Naumburger Group general manager Steve Gooley said he was always confident in getting the application through.

"At the moment there is significant waiting lists to get into nursing homes in Coffs Harbour and there is very limited accommodation for retirement living,” Mr Gooley said.

He said the project would create more than 200 jobs which would mostly be locally sourced.

Mr Gooley said construction should start in the second or third quarter of 2018.

State appointed Northern JRPP planning panel member Stephen Gow was the only one to oppose the senior residential development.

Mr Gow said flooding was a major concern and the single access point via York St may hinder emergency service and cars access.

"In the flood study it indicated... it will see deeper flooding to 0.8m and longer lasting to several hours,” Mr Gow said.

Mr Gow said he also had doubts about the development remaining within the character and amenity of Park Beach.

He said the development would be highly visible with the highest apartment buildings exceeding 29m.

"On balance I don't feel comfortable about approving the plan,” Mr Gow said.

JRPP chair Garry West said he believed the development design met the standards of the medium density zoning.

Mr West argued Coffs Harbour needed such developments to meet its title of a regional city given to it by the State Government's 2036 North Coast Regional Plan.

"I recognise there is a desperate need for this type of facility in Coffs Harbour,” Mr West said.

He said the location of the development, being nearby shops and medical facilities, suited the needs of its future residents.

Mr West said reviews into Coffs Harbour building restrictions would soon have to be made to move with the times, citing the recently approved Gowings 80-room hotel.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight and George Cecato represented the council at Wednesday's meeting.

Cr Knight said she too was concerned about flooding, single road access and building heights. But she said the design of the project will not result in much overshadowing over neighbouring properties.

"I do have just a couple of concerns but I think we can probably resolve those, but as it stands at the moment I will be happy to approve it,' Cr Knight said.

Cr Cecato said the facility would satisfy the needs of the region's ageing population.