30°
News

The retirement village Coffs Harbour needs to have

Keagan Elder
| 16th Aug 2017 12:28 PM Updated: 3:30 PM
An artist's impression of the Bachrach Naumburger Group's proposed $100 million aged care facility. View from San Francisco Avenue.
An artist's impression of the Bachrach Naumburger Group's proposed $100 million aged care facility. View from San Francisco Avenue. Bachrach Naumburger

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BACHRACH Naumburger Group, as the proponents behind the approved $100 million luxury retirement village, say a development of this scale was long overdue in Coffs Harbour.

The group's general manager Steve Gooley said there was a need for a development in the region as one of NSW's retirement hot spots.   

"At the moment there is significant waiting lists to get into nursing homes in Coffs Harbour and there is very limited accommodation for retirement living," Mr Gooley said.  

He said construction should start in the second or third quarter of 2018 and the project would create more than 200 jobs which would mostly be locally sourced.

State appointed Northern JRPP planning panel member Stephen Gow was the only one to oppose the senior residential development.  

Mr Gow said flooding was a major concern and the single access point via York St may hinder emergency service and cars access.  

"In the flood study it indicated... it will see deeper flooding to 0.8m and longer lasting to several hours," Mr Gow said.

Mr Gow said he also had doubts about the development remaining within the character and amenity of Park Beach.

He said the development would be highly visible with the highest apartment buildings exceeding 29m.   

"On balance I don't feel comfortable about approving the plan," Mr Gow said.  

JRPP chair Garry West said he believed the development design met the standards of the medium density zoning.  

Mr West argued Coffs Harbour needed such developments to meet its title of a regional city given to it by the State Government's 2036 North Coast Regional Plan.  

"I recognise there is a desperate need for this type of facility in Coffs Harbour," Mr West said.  

He said the location of the development, being nearby shops and medical facilities, suited the needs of its future residents.   

Mr West said reviews into Coffs Harbour building restrictions would soon have to be made to move with the times, citing the recently approved Gowings 80-room hotel.  

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight and George Cecato represented the council at Wednesday's meeting.  

Cr Knight said she too was concerned about flooding, single road access and building heights.

But she said the design of the project will not result in much overshadowing over neighbouring properties.  

"I do have just a couple of concerns but I think we can probably resolve those, but as it stands at the moment I will be happy to approve it," Cr Knight said.  

Cr Cecato said the facility would satisfy the needs of the region's ageing population.

DECIDING TIME: Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight, Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel chair Garry West, Stephen Gow and councillor George Cecato discuss the approval of a multi-million dollar senior residential care facility. Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
DECIDING TIME: Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight, Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel chair Garry West, Stephen Gow and councillor George Cecato discuss the approval of a multi-million dollar senior residential care facility. Wednesday, August 16, 2017. Keagan Elder

ORIGINAL: THE development of a $100 million senior residential care facility in Coffs Harbour has been approved.

At a Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel public determination meeting the panel voted in favour of the Bachrach Naumburger Group development.

The development will include a 120 bed care facility, 183 self-contained dwellings and a community centre on the corner of Arthur and York Sts.

Concerns were raised over flooding, single road access and building height but most members of the panel thought these issues had been addressed in the planning.

The development was voted for 3-1.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  ageing population bachrach naumburger group coffs coast development coffs harbour northern joint regional planning panel

FOUND: Ben the horse to be reunited with family

FOUND: Ben the horse to be reunited with family

IT'S the phone call Marty Wall has been hoping he'd receive every time his phone rang since the passing of his father.

ABC host Emma Alberici accused of bullying in same-sex row

Lateline host Emma Alberici has fired up at a fellow journalist on Twitter.

Alberici expressed incredulity at being “labelled a bully”

Housing estate is almost a sell out

ACTIVITY: Sapphire Beachfront Estate is almost sold out and a hive of construction activity.

It's taken a while, but these beach-front blocks are almost all gone

Flavour of France in Coffs

The opening night of the Vive La France! French Film Festival this Wednesday will be Chef Loic who arrived in Coffs Harbour earlier this year from Provence.

Screenwave to bring the true flavour of France literally

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERY: Camera club captures Upper Clarence beauty

THE majestic landscape and wildlife in the surrounds of Coombadjha Art Studio provided the perfect backdrop for a Grafton Camera Club photo camp.

SEARCH FOR BEN: No luck finding horse after weekend search

Horse riders are given some instructions and mapping before they head out to look for "Ben" the horse, lost in the national park after the tragic death of his rider last week.

Searchers come from across country to help look for missing horse

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Fancy a head full of Coldplay on Samsung VR?

Coldplay fans will be able to enjoy the supergroup's A Head Full of Dreams Tour live in virtual reality from Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday.

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

CMC Rocks will return to Willowbank in March, 2018.

Country music fans mark these dates in your calendar

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

Nikki responds to rumours she’s now dating Richie

Nikki Gogan, Richie Strahan and Alex Nation on The Bachelor.

Bachelor runner-up has responded to rumours she’s now dating Richie.

The Dark Tower review round-up

Idris Elba and Tom Taylor in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

Stephen King adaptation disappoints both newbies and fans.

WATCH: Johann Ofner's run on Australia’s Ninja Warrior

Johann Ofner on Ninja Warrior

Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, shared a montage of series

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

An investment property to be proud of...

28 Jean Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $425,000

Some properties have that homely feel and this is it! This three bedroom updated property benefits from polished timber flooring as a key feature, updated galley...

Great home in a great convenient location...

37 Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $495,000 ...

This spacious 3 bedroom home on an elevated level 866m2 block offers a versatile floor plan featuring light filled open plan living with raked ceilings giving a...

Own your own piece of paradise...

5 Slattery Place (off Shephards Lane), Coffs Harbour 2450 ...

House 4 2 2 $582,000 ...

Living close to town doesn't mean compromising on peace, privacy and a sweeping, lush view. This commanding four-bedroom Coffs Harbour home takes in gorgeous...

Perfect for a large family...

32 Green Links Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 3 $565,000

It's rare to get so much space in a location so conveniently close to everything. This five-bedroom home on a sprawling 898 sqm block within minutes to the CBD and...

5 bedroom, 2 living area family home...

2 Ocean Spray Close, Toormina 2452

House 5 2 2 $495,000

Here it is, a large five bedroom family home set in a quiet cul-de-sac position just a short drive into Sawtell village and beaches. This brick and tile double...

Affordable 3 bedroom home...

5a Koel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $397,000

If that affordable three bedroom home has so far escaped you, look no further! This home on 771m2 (approx.) block has a good size rear yard and is fenced for...

Private contemporary haven...

15 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 1 $549,000

A fresh vision of contemporary style, this modern 2-storey home is set in a quiet pocket of Korora; the perfect environment for down sizers, small families and...

Secure Townhouse Friendly Neighbours

3/6 Wybalena Crescent, Toormina 2452

Town House 2 1 $219,000

Neat and tidy two bedroom townhouse in a very friendly complex. Within an easy walking distance to the local shopping centre, the Boambee Bay Reserve and public...

Perfect location to relax and enjoy...

34 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This home is in the perfect location for a family. Only minutes walking distance to Korora's beautiful beaches, metres away from the school and minutes' drive...

STYLE AND FUNCTION

28 Lukin Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Set in a quiet and private cul-de-sac, in a commanding position you will find this spacious 4 bedroom home featuring a functional nook that is perfect for the home...

Looking for a place to start or downsize to?

Come inside Toormina Real Estate's Pick of the Week

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction