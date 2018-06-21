Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Don't miss the Mullaway Big Day Out.
Don't miss the Mullaway Big Day Out. Contributed
Community

Mullaway's big day out fundraiser

21st Jun 2018 2:45 PM

IF you're looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday while helping out the community, don't miss Mullaway's Big Day Out community market.

For the comfort of students and staff at Mullaway Primary school, the community market will help to raise much needed funds for reverse cycle air conditioners for classrooms.

The Mullaway Primary School Air Conditioning Fund-raising Committee is on a mission to get the fund-raising ball rolling by holding Mullaway's Big Day Out.

"The Classrooms have no insulation and therefore are extremely hot in summer and very cold in winter," event organiser Leah Holmes said.

You'll find plants and fresh produce available, food stalls, pony rides, showbags and kids entertainers The Smiley's.

The event will be held on Sunday, June 24 from 9am to 3pm at Mullaway Primary School Oval.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Controversial new logging laws passed

    premium_icon Controversial new logging laws passed

    News Controversial changes to logging laws, the subject of contention for conservationists over the past months, have been passed by the NSW Upper House.

    Vandals strike Colleen's memorial for a second time

    premium_icon Vandals strike Colleen's memorial for a second time

    News Low act targets memorial to Bowraville murder victim.

    Council encourages locals to go plastic-free

    Council encourages locals to go plastic-free

    News Campaign shows locals how to change habits for a cleaner environment

    A 'step backwards' for marine conservation?

    premium_icon A 'step backwards' for marine conservation?

    News "It's a shame this has happened,” scientist says.

    Local Partners