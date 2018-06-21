Mullaway's big day out fundraiser

IF you're looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday while helping out the community, don't miss Mullaway's Big Day Out community market.

For the comfort of students and staff at Mullaway Primary school, the community market will help to raise much needed funds for reverse cycle air conditioners for classrooms.

The Mullaway Primary School Air Conditioning Fund-raising Committee is on a mission to get the fund-raising ball rolling by holding Mullaway's Big Day Out.

"The Classrooms have no insulation and therefore are extremely hot in summer and very cold in winter," event organiser Leah Holmes said.

You'll find plants and fresh produce available, food stalls, pony rides, showbags and kids entertainers The Smiley's.

The event will be held on Sunday, June 24 from 9am to 3pm at Mullaway Primary School Oval.