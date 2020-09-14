Mulholland has the drive to seek sixth mayoral term tonight

IT”S lucky Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland has got two hands to count on.

At tonight’s Kyogle Council meeting she could be re-elected for her sixth term in office.

As a “peer” elected mayor, she will face her fellow councillors as the only candidate to put her hand up for the position so far.

Cr Mulholland has pushed hard over the past several years to improve roads and bridges in Kyogle Shire and says she still has plenty of unfinished business.

“As you know many people use local government to push for a state or federal seat but that’s not something that interests me, I am interested in my LGA,” she said.

“I have really focused on bridges and roads in the past few years ... and I have still got work left to do.

“I have established relationships, not only across the region, but with ministers in Sydney and Canberra. I want to continue that relationship and put a face to the application.”

Tonight’s Kyogle Council begins at 5pm and there will also be a peer vote for the deputy mayor’s position which is held by John Burley, who has nominated again for re-election.