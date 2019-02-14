Much more than a tribute band

FREE FUN: Acca Dacca does more than pay tribute to ACDC, the band gives you a show to rival the originals.

THE promotional poster quotes guitar legend Angus Young, "If you can't see us, See Acca Dacca.”

The action-packed AC/DC Show - Acca Dacca is not a cover band, it's a full blown monster of a show complete with bagpipes, cannons, bells and an incredible hit list of songs.

"We're here to tell you that you ain't seen nothing unless you've seen Acca Dacca,” said one for the Acca Dacca band

The band evokes the feeling, as well as the music, of one of the hardest working bands in the world.

Acca Dacca takes to the stage for a massive two-hour- plus set covering all those favourites from 1974 to today.

Back In Black, Hells Bells, Jail Break, Dirty Deeds, You Shook Me All Night Long, Highway to Hell, and the Aussie classic - It's a Long Way to the Top (if you Wanna Rock n' Roll).

This long-running Australian show is huge. See for yourself. Friday at the Greenhouse Tavern.

It's free and the foot stomping and head shaking starts at 8.30pm.