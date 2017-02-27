Much loved racing figure honoured trackside today

A TRUE gentleman of the racing game is being honoured today when the Coffs Harbour Racing Club hosts a TAB meeting.

The feature event on this afternoon's eight-race card is named after Coffs Harbour trainer Trevor Hardy in recognition of his long and successful contribution to racing.

The Trevor Hardy trained Youwaitandsee will be the trainer's first runner since October 7. Greg White

Hardy has won countless races in NSW and Queensland during his long career but is also well known as the man who guided the early riding careers of champion jockeys Glen Colless and Zac Purton who were both apprenticed to him at Coffs Harbour.

Hardy has had some health problems in recent times and hasn't had a runner since October 7 last year when Youwaitandsee finished unplaced behind Collar at Port Macquarie.

But he's back at Coffs Harbour today and so is Youwaitandsee who tackles the race that carries Hardy's name.

While Port Macquarie trainer Neil Godbolt expects his in-form galloper Dixie Lad to be hard to beat coming off a seven-day back-up in the Trevor Hardy Sprint over 1200 metres, he admits he wouldn't be saddened if he was pipped at the post by Hardy's five year-old gelding.

"I've known Trevor for years and it's great to see the race named in his honour and also great to see him back with a runner," Godbolt said.