‘Much-loved’ community asset goes on sale

NVCSG volunteers Wendy Hunter and Eva Smith are hoping the old resource centre will find a new home.

NVCSG volunteers Wendy Hunter and Eva Smith are hoping the old resource centre will find a new home.

VOLUNTEERS are ready to say goodbye to the building that has served Mid North Coast cancer patients for the past decade.

In a bid to recoup funds spent on the resource centre at the old Macksville Hospital, The Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group have put the building on the market.

The meeting and consult rooms are being sold as a relocatable building and the proceeds will be reinvested in cancer support in the local community.

The land where the building sits, the old Macksville Hospital site, is not part of the sale by tender offer.

For more than 10 years the resource centre offered a safe place for cancer patients and their families to seek support from volunteers - who are themselves either a cancer survivor or carer.

Funded by community donations, the building has a large meeting room, kitchenette, bathroom and consult room.

The group's fundraising efforts resulted in a massive $420,000 contribution in 2018 to a new resource centre at the new Macksville District Hospital.

The old resource centre, a 102 square metre building, will be sold by tender and the new owner will need to remove it from the old hospital site and relocate it.

NVCSG secretary Wendy Hunter said the building was in perfect condition and could suit a range of uses - from a family home to professional rooms.

"This has been a well-kept and much-loved building," Mrs Hunter said.

"But it needs to serve a new purpose now that we have our purpose-built resource centre at the new hospital.

"As with everything our volunteer group does, the proceeds from the sale will go towards meeting the needs of cancer patients in the Nambucca Valley, which will honour the intent of the community donors who helped us build the centre a decade ago."

The closing date for tenders is November 30.

Inspections by appointment only. Contact Mrs Hunter on 0401 843 568.