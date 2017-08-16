Much-loved coffee shop desperately needs volunteers

Bowra-Macksville UHA branch treasurer and the MNCLHD's Volunteer of the Year, Dee Hunter, with volunteers Chriss Tape, Heather Edwards and Barbara Graham.

ONE of Macksville's best-loved coffee shops needs more volunteers.

The Bowra-Macksville Hospital Auxiliary operates the Carpark Café at Macksville District Hospital, then uses the profits to support its local hospital by purchasing medical equipment and improving patient amenity.

In the past year, the volunteers have donated more than $51,000 to the hospital.

The busy café has also become an important service at the health site, providing quality food and refreshments to staff and visitors.

However, Coffee Shop Committee member Margaret Mottley said more volunteers were desperately needed.

"The café really has become a much-needed service at the site - for staff, for patients and their families and visitors,” Mrs Mottley said.

"Our popularity, however, means we really need to expand our volunteer roster - we simply need more people to help out behind the counter, so we are asking for the support of community-minded residents.”

The café is located at the rear of the hospital, adjacent to the chapel.

"The café is a fantastic opportunity to give back to our community, but it also is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends,” Mrs Mottley said.

"Some people like to give a few hours a week, a fortnight, or even a month. Whatever our volunteers give, it is greatly appreciated, and those efforts make a very real difference to our friends, neighbours and family members who may one day need the hospital.”

Men and women wanting to help the Auxiliary can contact Mrs Mottley on 6564 7318. Full training will be provided.