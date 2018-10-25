Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOT MILK: After struggling to keep up with supply due to the drought, Baffle Milk is returning to full supply since the recent rain.
HOT MILK: After struggling to keep up with supply due to the drought, Baffle Milk is returning to full supply since the recent rain. Contributed
News

Much-loved Baffle milk returns to shelves after struggle

Emma Reid
by
24th Oct 2018 5:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CUSTOMERS can wipe away their milky moustaches once again with Baffle Dairy Fresh milk returns to full production across the region.

About six weeks ago, Coles notified its customers they were unable to meet demand for the popular locally produced milk.

Coles Kensington manager Clint Walker said the sign was put up to notify customers about the reduced stock.

"We've taken the sign down now as supply has increased," he said. "We want to keep stocking it - people really do love their milk."

A Baffle Dairy Fresh spokeswoman said the dairy struggled this year due to drought more than previous years.

"We did struggle to supply Coles along with many shops as the cows were not producing much milk," she said.

"The drought had affected the pastures as we have had to try and save our water for the cows to drink but also the cost of power continues to go up which is making it harder and harder to keep the pasture.

"We have now been able to supply Coles with their full orders as the cow production has increased."

baffle milk coles farmers milk queensland drought
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Balcony collapse

    premium_icon Balcony collapse

    Video Neighbour ran to the aid of three women and a man after a balcony gave way in Coffs Harbour.

    Balcony collapses landing two women in hospital

    premium_icon Balcony collapses landing two women in hospital

    News Emergency services respond to a balcony collapse

    Drought reform slashes red tape for farmers

    Drought reform slashes red tape for farmers

    News FARMERS across NSW regional communities will be able to upgrade.

    • 25th Oct 2018 4:36 AM
    Fertility control used to cull kangaroo populations

    premium_icon Fertility control used to cull kangaroo populations

    Pets & Animals Some Coffs Coast kangaroo populations are under significant stress.

    Local Partners