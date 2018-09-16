Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services search for the man. Picture: 9News.
Emergency services search for the man. Picture: 9News.
News

Rock climber plunges 300m to his death

by Talisa Eley and Patrick Billings
16th Sep 2018 6:15 AM

A ROCK climber has died after falling 300m down Mt Barney, 90km southwest of Brisbane.

The body of the Bethania man, 50, was located at the base of the mountain at 5.50pm, after an extensive search by rescue crews.

One of the man's fellow climbers. Picture: 9News
One of the man's fellow climbers. Picture: 9News

Police have confirmed recovery efforts for the man's body will begin in the morning.

The man had been abseiling with a man and a woman in their 30s when he fell from the eastern side of the cliff face, known to locals as The Governor.

The pair raised the alarm and were airlifted to safety just after 5pm.

Mt Barney Lodge and campsite, which is one of the campsites found on private land camping website YouCamp. Pic Jono Searle.
Mt Barney Lodge and campsite, which is one of the campsites found on private land camping website YouCamp. Pic Jono Searle.

They were not physically injured, police said.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

editors picks fall falling death fatality mt barney

Top Stories

    Many layers of regulation in blueberry industry says farmer

    premium_icon Many layers of regulation in blueberry industry says farmer

    News Blueberry farmer Gurmesh Singh says the industry is 'regulated heavily'

    Bellingen yet to implement blueberry regulations

    premium_icon Bellingen yet to implement blueberry regulations

    News Bello council has been prevented from implementing the regulations.

    ‘Flexism’ is the new sexism

    premium_icon ‘Flexism’ is the new sexism

    Lifestyle IT’S hard enough for women to juggle a career and family.

    Census to investigate 'extreme' youth unemployment

    premium_icon Census to investigate 'extreme' youth unemployment

    News Young people in Coffs Harbour and Grafton facing 'employment crisis'

    Local Partners