Ms World Australia entrants look to put new spin on pageants

Beauty queens are trying to turn around the image of pageants ahead of the crowning of the Australian winner of the Ms World event in September.

Beauty pageants have long been criticised for promoting outdated stereotypes of womanhood, particularly in the era of #MeToo.

Australia's oldest beauty queen Robbie Cannertold Confidential she's hoping to bring meaningful change to pageants when she kicks off the Ms Australia World and Ms New Zealand World 2020 ceremony in September.

"Pageantry now has emerged from objectifying women in many avenues to presenting stunning, well spoken, confident and powerful ladies on the national and international stages," Canner said.

Former Ms World Robbie Canner, who says pageants no longer objectify women.

30-year-old Sydneysider Chantelle O'Donohoe, a finalist at Ms World Australia. Picture: Toby Zerna

"The Ms World pageant system is one for the modern woman. It supports all aspects from mentoring, guidance, training and most of all support for emotional, physical and growth purposes.

"Pageantry is now on a new platform for women's representation - pageant sport as I like to call it. The training ­includes grooming and deportment, speech writing, public speaking, photographic sessions, magazine articles and, ­especially for the younger ­entrants in pageants today, a great network for the school debate team and personal growth."

Canner with more of this year’s contestants. Picture: Toby Zerna

Analieze Bella Newton from West Ryde is another finalist. Picture: Toby Zerna

Canner, who was crowned Ms World at 60 years of age in 2018, is on the hunt for successors after taking over the reins of the Australian and New Zealand arm of the inter­national Ms World pageant.

"The pageant is encouraging our indigenous girls to enter and we haveDarrilyn Gordon from The Kimberley, Liz Thorpefrom Canberra and Chantelle O'Donohoe from Sydney," she said.

O'Donohoe said the pageant was a great opportunity to showcase indigenous talent on a global stage.

"Indigenous women have been highly under-represented throughout Australian page­antry," she said.

