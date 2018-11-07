Ms Small was no Mr Big: Jail for Cooloola drug trafficking

JAIL: A tin Can Bay woman has received jail, with immediate parole, after pleading guilty to involvement in a Cooloola Coast drug growing and marketing operation.

A TIN Can Bay woman has been jailed, with immediate parole, over a small scale drug trafficking operation involving sales to friends and free marijuana as a fringe benefit.

Felicity May Sanderson, 52, pleaded guilty to a charge of trafficking between July 31, 2012 and July 1, 2013.

Her arrest, on June 28 last year, followed a lengthy undercover operation which exposed a network of people linked to drug farming in the Toolara State Forest and marketing between Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach.

Operation Argilite, since concluded, has brought several Coast residents to court.

In a statement of agreed facts, both prosecution and defence told Gympie District Court Sanderson had incriminated herself in her police interview, admitting to working with her partner, who had helped clear forestry land and using it to grow marijuana.

She admitted to running a cottage-industry business in which she sold small deals of marijuana to friends and others, at prices between $20 for 1.5g to 2g, $50 for 2.5g to 3g and $70 to $80 for a 7g bag.

She admitted having a marijuana addiction and said profits from the operation also subsidised her partner's alcohol consumption and helped pay bills.

She had told police marijuana had been delivered to her in a bucket and was then measured out for individual sales, with between 14g and 28g being sold every two or three weeks.

Judge Long sentenced her to 18 months jail with immediate parole, taking into account co-operation with police.