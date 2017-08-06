MP's ride drives home importance of organ donor registration

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker helped to raise awareness of the importance of organ donor registration with a group motorcycle ride from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie.

RIDING alongside over 40 enthusiastic motorcyclists, Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker rode from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie to raise awareness of the importance of organ donor registration.

During Saturday's ride with the group, Mr Hartsuyker highlighted the fact that just one in three Australians is a registered organ donor.

"The reason we were riding the length of Cowper was to show everyone in our region that they can register to be an organ donor and change the lives of up to 10 people," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Throughout the weeks leading up to this ride, I've met some truly phenomenal people and heard their experiences of organ donation - organ recipients, the families of organ donors and those waiting for organs.

"These people and their stories cemented for me the fact that we need to do better in this area and there's so much room for improvement.”

Raising awareness for organ donation has the Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister hoping that some of the 1,400 Australians on the organ waiting lists receive the organ they desperately need because of someone who registered to be an organ donor as a result of the motorcycle ride.

For more information about organ donation in Australia and to register your organ donation wishes, visit http://register.donatelife.gov.au.