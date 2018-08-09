MP's retirement a wise decision says Greens candidate

TIME FOR CHANGE: Creens candidate for Cowper Sally Townley has wished Luke Hartsuyker well for his retirement.

GREENS candidate for Cowper Dr Sally Townley says the sitting member's retirement was "probably a wise decision”.

The Nationals' MP Luke Hartsuyker officially announced his retirement from politics on Wednesday after weeks of speculation.

Dr Townley, who is also a Coffs City Councillor, wished Mr Hartsuyker all the best for his retirement from politics. He represented the electorate for almost 17 years.

"It definitely means it's a wide open field now and a great opportunity for the voters of Cowper to have a real choice and use their vote wisely to make the future the one they would really like to see,” she said.

She also pointed out that a woman has never represented the seat, and except for a brief period, it has been held by the National Party (previously known as the Country Party) and its predecessors since 1919.

"In Australian politics women have been very under-represented and this seat has never been held by a woman but I think now there is a real opportunity to change that, and to look to a more modern and inclusive way of representing the voters of Cowper.”