Politics

MP’s dig at Trad amid integrity warning

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
6th Aug 2019 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAVERICK Labor MP Jo-Ann Miller claims the integrity scandal that's erupted following Jackie Trad's family property purchase is hurting the Palaszczuk Government and doesn't know whether it passes the pub test.

Ms Miller said Labor people, "our heart and soul, our workers," were very concerned about the purchase, which has been referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

It comes after the Deputy Premier yesterday said she would stand aside should a CCC probe proceed.

Jo-Ann Miller
Jo-Ann Miller

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning wouldn't be drawn on who would replace Ms Trad if that happened.

When asked whether Ms Trad had her support, Ms Miller referred to the Ipswich City Council saga.

"Jackie Trad never gave me any support at all when I was a Minister going through the political terrorism at that time and that was when I was pointing out the integrity issues within Ipswich City Council and she was local government minister," the Bundamba MP said.

Ms Miller said whether Ms Trad stands aside was a matter for her.

"She's made her position clear yesterday and she's going to wait on the CCC, however our experience here in Ipswich is the CCC can take months if not years," she said.

"The question is whether or not the Labor Party and the Labor Government can abide that time wait."

Meanwhile the Premier this morning said she only found out about the property purchase the day before The Courier-Mail revealed it on July 18.

"I'm not commenting until the CCC does their investigation," she said.

"The CCC is doing an assessment at the moment, they haven't even said whether they're doing an investigation.

"I'm quite sure that if the CCC investigates, they will look at those matters (Ministerial Code of Conduct)."

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad

