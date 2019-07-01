MP to ‘fight’ for veteran jobs in resource sector

FORMER soldier turn politician Phillip Thompson says he will be looking to fight in Canberra.

The LNP Herbert MP won the seat by more than 15,000 votes in what was previously the most marginal seat in the country.

Mr Thompson said it was now "time to go to work" after ousting former Labor MP Cathy O'Toole.

"It doesn't matter if you win by one vote, 15,000 or 100,000 votes, it's the same thing, you work for the people and that's my job," Mr Thompson told Paul Murray on his Sky News show Paul Murray Live.

"We haven't had a fighter here and I'm here to fight.

"I'm an infantry digger, I'm a private soldier … I'm the lowest denominator. I love a good fight. My job is to everyday fight for Townsville."

On top of the former 1st Battalion Royal Australian Regiment infantryman's agenda is securing jobs for veterans.

Mr Thompson was injured when an improvised explosive device detonated when he was serving in Afghanistan.

He said he had experienced how difficult it was returning to civilian life.

GLOVES UP: Herbert MP Phillip Thompson, with wife Jenna, said he would “fight” for Townsville in Canberra. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"I had a rough time, my wife gave me a good kick in the backside to push me in the right direction," Mr Thompson said.

"I went through a tough time with the injuries."

This made him want to stand up for returning servicemen and women to lower the rate of veteran suicide and provide "meaningful employment".

Mr Thompson's conviction to helping veterans was strengthened by the tragic death of Private Bradley Carr on Anzac Day.

"I got back into the community, wanting to help more," he said.

"I believe in meaningful employment and meaningful engagement.

"I'm very happy to say I support the Carmichael mine, I support Adani, I support opening Galilee Basin.

"I'm speaking with Adani about how veterans can streamline into transitioning into working in the resource sector."

Mr Thompson said he planned on serving his term by being himself.

"People put their faith in me, it's my job to honour that," he said.

Mr Thompson will give his maiden speech this week with Federal Parliament returning tomorrow.