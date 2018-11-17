Menu
Nazi slur emerges in heated election clash

by Tom Minear
16th Nov 2018 5:31 AM
A Labor government minister's mother has apologised for labelling his political rival a "Hungarian Nazi".

In heated scenes at a Narre Warren North polling booth this week, Roads Minister Luke Donnellan's mother was filmed directing the slur at Liberal candidate Vikki Fitzgerald.

Ms Fitzgerald's family fled the Nazi regime in Hungary during World War II and spent five years in a displaced persons camp.

Roads Minister Luke Donnellan’s mother was filmed hurling slurs at a rival.
She also has Jewish heritage on her Hungarian grandfather's side of her family.

Mr Donnellan said it was "pretty desperate by the Liberals" to "drag my mother into this election".

"I love my mum and am always proud of her," he said.

It is understood voters at Narre Warren North pre-poll centres have also complained about the conduct of Liberal campaigners, who have been filming people handing out how-to-vote cards.

But Opposition scrutiny of government spokesman Tim Smith said it was "typically appalling and bullying behaviour from Labor's booth workers".

 

Victorian Opposition leader Matthew Guy with Liberal candidate for Narre Warren North Vikki Fitzgerald.
He said the Nazi reference was "beyond the pale" and Mr Donnellan should not have stood by "while his mother abuses someone".

As tensions grow ahead of next weekend's state election, the Liberal Party has also decided to hire paid security guards for their campaigners at pre-poll booths in the marginal seats of Mordialloc and Carrum.

