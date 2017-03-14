25°
MP loses friends in hacking

14th Mar 2017 8:00 AM
Page MP Kevin Hogan's Facebook page was hacked.
Page MP Kevin Hogan's Facebook page was hacked.

EVEN politicans are not immuned to online hackers, as Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has found out this week.

Mr Hogan is today reminding people to stay safe online after the hacking of his Facebook Page.

"It is a timely reminder that you can never be too safe online," Mr Hogan said

"You may have previously liked or followed my page, but because of the hacking - now don't. The hackers deleted all my old posts and over 3000 of my contacts."

"It is disappointing as the Page showcases the many talents and remarkable people in our region. The hackers removed all of these images and videos."

"I would like to thank the thousands of people who have already re-followed my Page."

To re-follow the Kevin Hogan Facebook Page, please visit Kevin Hogan MP, hit the 'Like Page' button.

Federal MP Kevin Hogan is slowly restoring his Facebook page where hackers deleted all posts and many contacts.
Federal MP Kevin Hogan is slowly restoring his Facebook page where hackers deleted all posts and many contacts.
