LNP MP faces challenge from within

A POTENTIAL political shake-up involving two levels of government could be brewing with a Gladstone councillor believed to be challenging Ken O'Down for LNP preselection in the seat of Flynn.

The NewsMail understands Councillor Glenn Churchill has nominated for the LNP in the seat of Flynn.

The LNP is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to pre-selections and made no exceptions regarding nominations in Flynn.

"Pre-selection is an internal party matter and we don't make any public comment regarding pre-selection," an LNP spokesman said.

Cr Churchill, who spent 26 years working as a police officer and was a Banana Shire mayor and councillor for 11 years, was unavailable for comment.

Mr O'Dowd won Flynn from Labor MP Chris Trevor, who is now Gladstone's deputy mayor, in 2010, and held the seat in 2013 and 2016.