MP ducks questions after chartering private jet

Energy Minister Matt Kean refused to answer questions about the size of his carbon footprint on Tuesday after chartering a private jet to Cobar for a ministerial announcement as debate raged over his energy plans.

He joined Premier Gladys Berejiklian on the 560km air journey from Bankstown to Cobar on a twin-engine business jet, the Embraer Phenom 300, to hand over 15,000 hectares of land to Aboriginal owners.

In recent times the use of private flights have come under fire from green activists for the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced.

Energy Minister Matt Kean and Premier Gladys Berejiklian flew on the jet. Picture: Channel 7

Minister for Energy and Environment Matt Kean. Picture: Richard Dobson

Mr Kean would not answer Daily Telegraph questions on how much the flights to Cobar cost or how many emissions were produced.

Nor did he answer questions on whether the Berejiklian Government picked up the tab for select media organisations including Nine newspapers and Channel 10 to accompany the politicians for the ceremonial event.

Mr Kean also ducked questions about Federal National MP Matt Canavan's call to tear up the $2 billion energy bill with NSW in the wake Mr Kean's "radical" shake-up of NSW energy.

One Nation leader Mark Latham, who has fought Mr Kean's new $32 billion green energy infrastructure laws in the parliament, asked why Mr Kean didn't drive his new electric car to Cobar.

Gladys Berejiklian and Matt Kean at the land handover ceremony.

"Because it wouldn't get that far, so he adds it to his carbon footprint instead," Mr Latham said.

Energy economist Alan Moran disputes Mr Kean's statement that the cost of renewables has fallen.

"As the state's new legislation demonstrates, future supply continues to be reliant on subsidies," he said.

"And over recent years the policy of subsidising renewables has led to a doubling of wholesale prices.

"He hopes to see subsidised renewables putting downward pressure on all electricity suppliers' prices but in 2016 the effect of this led to unprofitable operations, plant closures and skyrocketing prices."

Originally published as MP ducks questions after chartering private jet