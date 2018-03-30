MP disappointed by Green's blueberry stance

Andrew Fraser has fired back at the claims of Greens councillor Sally Townley over the blueberry industry's Code of Conduct.

I WAS disappointed to read Councillor Sally Townley's negative comments on the blueberry industry code of practice (Code is unlikely to deliver improvement, Wednesday March 28).

Disappointed for the industry, for the hardworking Coffs Coast growers who are its backbone and rely on it to support their families, and for the local businesses who depend on its survival for their own prosperity.

I, along with many others, commend the blueberry industry for taking note of stakeholder concerns and showing leadership by developing an industry wide code of practice.

The industry should at least be given the benefit of demonstrating just how committed it is to adhering to the code and ensuring the industry continues to make a positive impact on our region.

Blueberry production in our region was worth more than $200 million in 2015-16, representing 81 per cent of the NSW blueberry crop.

Australia exports blueberries to over 25 countries, and in 2016, these exports were valued at a whopping $8.9 million. In 2016-17, the blueberry industry produced over 14,000 tonnes of fresh blueberries.

It is disheartening, therefore, that the Greens through Cr Townley have sought to attack the blueberry industry's efforts to implement a code of practice before it has even taken effect.

Such negativity speaks volumes about what the Greens agenda really is and that they are more interested in cheap political pointscoring rather than working cooperatively to promote sustainable industry development.

Andrew Fraser, Member for Coffs Harbour

Bail-in Law and what you need to know

THE matter raised by Raymon Tassara (Australians at risk of losing bank deposits, Saturday March 24) is interesting.

The APRA website has not made any comment on the new 'Bail-in Law' but a telephone conversation with APRA confirms the good news that depositors funds up to $250000 are still guaranteed.

It could be that should the 'Bail-in Laws' be applied to a certain unpleasant financial situation then only depositors funds over $250000 would be accessed to bring relief to the troubled financial institution, rather than bailing the institution out with the public purse.

For an understanding of the 'Bail-in Law' search the web for 'Bail-in Law' and check web sites for ASIC and APRA. I don't think depositors should be too worried.

Peter Fraser

Ball tampering and a series of low blows

I DO NOT not condone cheating in any sport, or at any level of sport.

However, thought must be given to the events that lead up to the debacle that is now the South African Cricket Tour.

It is my view Steve Smith & David Warner made gross errors of judgement on this tour.

When Quinton de Kock made derogatory remarks about David Warners wife Candice during the first test, David should not have grabbed him by the shirt collar, he should have belted him square in the face and broken his nose.

When fast bowler Kagiso Rabada deliberately shoulder charged Steve Smith in the middle of the wicket afterSteve was dismissed, Steve should have swung his bat and hit him fair in the back of the headand knocked him out.

Both players would have been banned from the game for life. But, they would have been remembered as players standing up for a cause. Now they will only be remembered as cheats.

Bill Buckless