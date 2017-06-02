MP delivers on bridge upgrade

MEMBER for Oxley Melinda Pavey today announced Bellingen Shire Council will receive a $645,000 funding grant as part of the NSW Government's Fixing Country Roads program.

"The project will completely replace the old Deep Creek Bridge, Coramba Rd, Dorrigo, with a new high-capacity concrete bridge,” Mrs Pavey said.

"The bridge will also be raised to improve the road alignment and incorporate a pedestrian/cycle path on one side.

"The new bridge and road alignment will provide better connections to state roads and highways, allowing goods to be transported faster and more efficiently.

"The project will increase the load capacity of the bridge from 25 to 50 tonnes.

"The NSW Government is getting on with the job of providing improvements and upgrades across our freight transport networks.”

The first two rounds of funding provided $90million for 138projects across regional NSW.