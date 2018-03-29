Menu
WICKED WORDS: Greens MLC Dr Mehreen Faruqi wants to see camper vans carrying "offensive" slogans banned.
News

MP calls for ban on camper van slogans

Greg White
by
29th Mar 2018 9:30 AM

DEPENDING on your point of view they can be funny or downright offensive.

Slogans written on the sides of Wicked Camper Vans have divided opinions for years and a bid to have them rubbed out failed in February 2017 when the company entered a voluntary agreement not to write any that may be construed as offensive.

Now, the Greens MLC who is the party's spokesperson for the status of women and who tried to have the slogans banned, Dr Mehreen Faruqi, says the voluntary agreement has failed and called on NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey to step in.

"Vans with sexist and inappropriate slogans are still operating in NSW including one spotted next to a children's playground in Ballina,” Dr Faruqi said.

"It is absolutely disgusting that the community continues to be exposed to this horrendous sexist rubbish.

"The NSW Roads Minister promised to fix this over a year ago but nothing has changed.

"This shows voluntary agreements with businesses do not work, especially when their business is to shock and offend.

"This should be a lesson for the NSW Government,which has refused to ban these slogans even when other states have done so.

"After Queensland banned these offensive and sexist slogans, the Roads Minister promised back in early 2017 that she will keep a vigil on this issue.

"It is absolutely clear the community wants this ban.

"Other states have done it so I call on the Minister to support my bill and ban these offensive and misogynist slogans once and for all.”

