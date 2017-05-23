MP backs harsher 'revenge porn' punishments

UNACCEPTABLE: One in five Australians between the ages of 16 to 29 years have experienced image-based abuse.

COWPER residents and organisations are being encouraged to make their submissions following the Federal Government's proposal of harsher penalties for those who share 'revenge porn'.

Research reveals around one in five Australians between the ages of 16 to 29 years have experienced image-based abuse involving the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

Nationals Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said he supports a push for strong action to combat the crimes.

"Sharing intimate images of someone else without their permission is not something we as a society can simply accept,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Greater penalties for those sharing videos or images of this nature will act as a deterrent, and hopefully reduce the cases of this in the future.”

Mr Hartsuyker added the proliferation of smartphones and the development of new communication platforms have made this crime easier and quicker to perpetrate.

The Governement are currently calling for submissions on a proposed civil penalties regime which will target both perpetrators and sites which host intimate images and videos which have been shared without consent.

"The Government needs to hear from those who have been victims of image-based abuse so they can better implement a system which will work for those affected,” said Mr Hartsuyker.

Under the proposed regime, the eSafety Commissioner could be given new powers to investigate complaints and take action to remove or limit the distribution of intimate images shared without consent.

An online complaints portal has also been proposed to complement the new regime, allowing victims to report image-based abuse.

Submissions are being accepted until June 30.