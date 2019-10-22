Moylan Tigers switch to kickstart NRL transfer market

Matt Moylan could be on his way out of Cronulla. Picture: AAP

MATT Moylan has emerged as a potential circuit-breaker in the stagnant player market as Wests Tigers look to come to the rescue of a Cronulla side in desperate need of some salary cap space.

It is understood the Tigers would be more than willing to take Moylan off the Sharks' hands, solving their fullback conundrum and potentially clearing the way for Ryan Matterson to make his exit from the joint venture club.

Matterson has been persona non grata at the Tigers after attempting to force his way out of the club and there appears no way back for the fringe State of Origin player.

The Tigers are only willing to let him go if there is something in it for them and Moylan could be the answer, the club using the Matterson money to land a player who would slot nicely into the No.1 jersey before possibly transitioning to five-eighth when Benji Marshall retires, most likely at the end of next season.

The Sharks have been vainly attempting to move players for some weeks now in an attempt to resolve their salary cap predicament.

The likes of Josh Dugan and Matt Prior have been mooted as potential targets but only the latter is understood to have attracted significant interest.

Things are so tight at the club, it is understood backrower Kurt Capewell has begun actively considering his options, the New Zealand Warriors now seeming his most likely destination.

Ryan Matterson’s time at Wests Tigers appears over. Picture: AAP

Meanwhile, the Tigers continue to look to strengthen their squad and walk away from the Matterson affair with their side in better shape.

Moylan would give Tigers fans a reason to celebrate given his undoubted star quality and their desire to land a quality No 1 - Corey Thompson did a solid job this year but there is a sense the club needs an upgrade in the custodian role.

The Tigers on Monday announced they had retained veteran backrower Chris Lawrence for another year, the 31-year-old set to play his 15th season at the club.

There were fears at one point that Lawrence may be squeezed out but the club insisted he would stay and they have finally brokered a deal that will likely see him make his swan song at his beloved Tigers.

"I'm extremely thankful and proud to re-sign with Wests Tigers for another year," Lawrence said.

Chris Lawrence has re-signed with Wests Tigers. Picture: AAP

"This club has always been where I have called home and I'm really excited to be able to continue playing in the colours that I love.

"Under (coach) Michael Maguire, Wests Tigers is definitely going in the right direction so I'm looking forward to being a part of that and help bring the success this club deserves."

Maguire added: "I'm really pleased we've been able to re-sign Chris. He has been a wonderful player for this club for a long time but continues to grow in his game and role on the field - which is most pleasing to see.

"Chris is a really key part of what we're building here as one of the senior players in the side, and I have no doubt that he will continue to show that on and off the field in the year ahead."