Mower Racing club pushing for Victa-ry

IT JUST might be the next form of motor sport to take the world by storm.

The Mid Coast Mower Racing Club has started racing each month in Coffs Harbour and it's a motor sport that produces lots of fun.

If you though the ride on mower was just for taking around the paddocks, think again.

Some of the club's members have mowers that can hit almost 100kmh although not everybody is part of the club to hit those speeds.

Club president Damien Brown said the club's small but rapidly growing membership base ranges from ages 7 to 70.

He added there's rules restricting the size of the motor a driver can put in their mower but there's no restriction on the fun.

"Even if you can't build a mower yourself, we'll help you and show you what to do," Brown said.

Now racing on the speedway track at the end of Phil Hawthorne Drive, Brown said it's a fairly cheap sport to enjoy.

A small membership fee, $20 per race day to help pay for use of the track. On top of that each race day requires only five litres of fuel to get you through.

From the kids having some slower laps up to the revhead adults who want to hit top speed, prepare to see plenty more mower racing in Coffs Harbour from now on.