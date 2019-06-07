Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The British PM (Hugh Grant) and Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) getting cosy in the car in a scene from Love Actually.
The British PM (Hugh Grant) and Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) getting cosy in the car in a scene from Love Actually. Supplied
TV

What’s leaving Netflix this June

by Beth Valerie Cunningham
7th Jun 2019 1:00 PM

Courtesy of climate change, leaving one's bed is fraught with danger and frozen extremities. Luckily, we have been blessed with a long weekend, so rug up and try to ignore the world's impending doom with the latest shows and movies about to leave Netflix.

Love Actually (June 6)

 

Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon in Love Actually. Picture: Peter Mountain
Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon in Love Actually. Picture: Peter Mountain

 

Yes, you read that right, one of the corniest and most-beloved modern Christmas films will be departing your queues. Get your last fill of Hugh Grant's "adorkable" dance moves, and Alan Rickman treating Emma Thompson like we never believed he could in this classic movie.

Martha Bakes (June 13)

Before intoxicating baking videos graced our Facebook feeds, Martha Stuart was the queen of all things sugary sweet and butter filled. Pick up some new cooking tricks, or simply enjoy all of her drool-worthy creations in this delectable series.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (June 30)

 

James Avery as Philip Banks and Will Smith as William “Will” Smith in the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Picture: AP Photo/NBC, Ron Tom
James Avery as Philip Banks and Will Smith as William “Will” Smith in the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Picture: AP Photo/NBC, Ron Tom

 

One of Will Smith's finest creations. It's hilarious, heartwarming and features some seriously questionable fashion choices. If you have never tried to memorise the opening sequence you have not lived, so get to bingeing immediately.

Shameless (June 30)

 

William H Macy as Frank Gallagher in Shameless. Picture: Supplied/Foxtel
William H Macy as Frank Gallagher in Shameless. Picture: Supplied/Foxtel

 

If British comedy is your thing, Shameless, the BAFTA award-winning series will be your next favourite. Featuring the entrancing James McAvoy (I mean, those eyes though), this show follows the Gallagher family as they navigate deadbeat parents, the local family crime syndicate and neighbours with sex lives worthy of a camera crew.

The Fashion Fund (June 13)

Move aside trashy dating shows, Fashion Fund is a reality series assisting aspiring fashion designers to start their careers. Led by the esteemed Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the competitors gun for $300,000 and the mentorship of a lifetime. If Vogue is your bible, and you would never wear tights as pants, this series is for you.

netflix streaming television

Top Stories

    Your weekly dose of cuteness

    premium_icon Your weekly dose of cuteness

    News Check out our online gallery to see if your pet was amongst the top submitted this week.

    • 7th Jun 2019 12:45 PM
    REVEALED: When the new hospital will open

    premium_icon REVEALED: When the new hospital will open

    News The building of a new Coffs Coast hospital is set to start

    • 7th Jun 2019 11:30 AM
    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown

    Court date set for RMS to answer questions on bypass changes

    premium_icon Court date set for RMS to answer questions on bypass changes

    News It comes after repeated freedom of information requests were denied.