Movie wave on way to screens

28th Dec 2018 11:59 AM

WITH more than 60 feature films programmed, this year's Screenwave International Film Festival (SWIFF) is proving to have something for every taste.

From January 10-25, film lovers can experience a rich diversity including four Australian premieres, five NSW premieres and Coffs Harbour's first world premiere.

The festival begins with art film collective Soda_Jerk in town from New York to present their highly controversial Aussie film mash-up Terror Nullius.

The SWIFF Live program returns with bluegrass band The Mid-North performing a live accompanying soundtrack to the Coen Brothers' sepia-toned masterpiece O Brother, Where Art Thou?

SWIFF is also hosting the Australian premiere of Tony Harrington's epic big wave surf doco, Emocean, headlining the Call of the Surf program.

A line-up of skate films includes Crystal Moselle's all-girl NYC skate posse in Skate Kitchen and Aussie films are out in force with SWIFF doubling the amount of home-grown productions to 14 this year.

For the complete line-up of premieres, galas, festival guests, Q&A sessions, films and tickets, go to the website https://swiff.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

