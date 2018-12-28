Movie wave on way to screens

SWIFF will host the Australian premiere of Tony Harrington's epic big wave surf documentary Emocean , headlining the Call of the Surf program.

WITH more than 60 feature films programmed, this year's Screenwave International Film Festival (SWIFF) is proving to have something for every taste.

From January 10-25, film lovers can experience a rich diversity including four Australian premieres, five NSW premieres and Coffs Harbour's first world premiere.

The festival begins with art film collective Soda_Jerk in town from New York to present their highly controversial Aussie film mash-up Terror Nullius.

The SWIFF Live program returns with bluegrass band The Mid-North performing a live accompanying soundtrack to the Coen Brothers' sepia-toned masterpiece O Brother, Where Art Thou?

SWIFF is also hosting the Australian premiere of Tony Harrington's epic big wave surf doco, Emocean, headlining the Call of the Surf program.

A line-up of skate films includes Crystal Moselle's all-girl NYC skate posse in Skate Kitchen and Aussie films are out in force with SWIFF doubling the amount of home-grown productions to 14 this year.

For the complete line-up of premieres, galas, festival guests, Q&A sessions, films and tickets, go to the website https://swiff.com.au.