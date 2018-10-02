Moves to improve the health of Coffs Creek

Council has secured funds to help identify ways to reduce the impacts of storm water on estuary health in the creek catchment.

TOURISTS and locals alike will be cooling off in the waters of Coffs Creek this summer.

To help ensure its ongoing health, a $47,500 grant has been awarded to Coffs Harbour City Council to identify ways to reduce the impacts of storm water on estuary health in the creek catchment.

"The NSW Government recognises how important it is to support local councils to increase the resilience of coastal communities and allow for better planning in our coastal environment,” Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"Through this grant, Coffs Harbour City Council will develop a plan to maintain and upgrade existing storm water infrastructure, and address future coastal inundation and estuary health requirements for the creek.”

NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton said the grant, awarded under the NSW Government's Coastal and Estuary Grants Program, will help council to better understand and manage storm water and coastal inundation issues.

Funding for the program is part of the NSW Government's coastal reforms package, which allocated a total of $83.6 million towards better management of the NSW coastline.

Under the coastal reforms package, $9.5 million is being made available to local councils to prepare technical studies and priority Coastal Management Programs.

In March this year, council had to make an urgent call to swimmers warning them to stay out of the creek following a sewer spill.

Visitors were unable to swim or fish in the creek for approximately three days.