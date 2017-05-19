22°
News

Fair Go! Regions to become "powerhouse" with 13-year plan

Domanii Cameron | 19th May 2017 6:06 AM
No Caption
No Caption

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

REGIONAL Australia will become a new economic powerhouse, driving employment, infrastructure and population growth under a 13-year Turnbull Government masterplan.

Under the Regions 2030: Unlocking Opportunity,the government will focus on five key pillars: economic development, infrastructure, health, education and communications.

It follows more than a year of campaigning from News Corp's regional daily newspapers to deliver a Fair Go to the regions.

The campaign transformed the federal election with a series of damning revelations of funding neglect across Australia that had shortened life expectancy, undermined educational outcomes and lowered living standards in regional areas.

Now, the government has acknowledged that the traditional "one size fits all" approach to regional development has failed.

Instead, it proposes to deploy more than $9 billion worth of funding announced in last week's Federal Budget more strategically.　

Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash said it was about having a vision for what regional communities should look like in 20 years.

"It's about making sure we create both careers and jobs in our communities so our children and grandchildren can lead fulfilling lives," she said at the policy's Broken Hill launch.　

 

Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash.
Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash. LUKAS COCH/AAP

"It's about developing ways our young people can receive an excellent education without leaving the community they grew up in.

"It's about building the kinds of communities our children and grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to."

Eighteen new initiatives including decentralisation of public sector departments, the 1700km Melbourne to Brisbane Inland Rail project, suicide prevention trials and $242.3 billion for schools were outlined as priorities. 　

The Regional Australian Ministerial Taskforce, chaired by Malcolm Turnbull, continue meeting during its development.　

 

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. LUKAS COCH

Ms Nash said the taskforce's objective was to turn regional Australia into its own economic powerhouse and get city people to recognise its enormous value to the nation.　

"Regional development is about much more than just grants and programs," she said.　

"It's also about lifting the profile of regional Australia and creating awareness of the fact every Australian owes their lifestyle to regional Australia.

"Regional Australia provides the water city people drink, the milk on their breakfast, the meat and vegetables for dinner, the gas to cook dinner and heat water, and the electricity which powers their households."

But Shadow Minister for Regional Services Stephen Jones said more than a glossy brochure was needed to address the growing inequality between regional and urban Australia.　

"This starts with a decent job and almost 18,000 public sector jobs have been cut by the Turnbull Government across the Department of Human Services, Australian Taxation Office and CSIRO, including many in regional Australia," he said.　

"While queues for government services are growing, continuing to cut public sector jobs in the regions must stop.

"If the minister was genuine, she would be asking for regional cities and towns to be quarantined from the Centrelink job cuts announced in the budget last week."

 

Five key areas and their initiatives

Jobs and economic development: decentralisation of Australian Government jobs from metro areas, Enterprise Tax Plan, Regional Investment Corporation, $100 million Advanced Manufacturing Fund, Digital Earth Australia, $98 million Career Transition Assistance Program

Infrastructure: Brisbane Inland Rail project, $10 billion National Rail Program, Building Better Regions Fund, investment into major projects to unlock the potential of regions

Health: innovative and flexible delivery of mental health, suicide prevention trials, expansion of Royal Flying Doctor Service's dental service

Education: one-year extension to National Partnership Agreement on Universal Access to Early Childhood Education, Jobs for Families Child Care Package, $242.3 billion for schools, $15 million to establish up to eight community-owned, regional study hubs

Communications: investigating options to improve data caps for customers in the Sky Muster satellite service, work with key stakeholders to develop new suite of business products that would be suitable for agricultural sector

Topics:  editors picks fair go campaign malcolm turnbull news corp australia regional australia

Peeling back the reasons to farm waste

Peeling back the reasons to farm waste

UP TO 40% of bananas are thrown away by farmers because they do not fit the standards set by supermarkets.

What's on the Coffs Coast this weekend

Bellingen Show Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate.

Don't have plans yet there's plenty happening on the coast

Local boy's selfless deed for sick kids

After his stint in hospital, Lucas was inspired to give back.

Boy gives up birthday gifts to raise funds for Starlight Foundation.

Young pentathlon duo earn national call-up

Local teens Georgia Ensbey and Keaan Van Venrooij have made waves in modern pentathlon.

Local pair in Australia Youth Olympic Games development squad.

Local Partners

Share a cuppa for cancer research

FOR 24-years the Cancer Council NSW has hit a chord with Aussie businesses and community groups giving them a great excuse to share a cuppa and morning tea.

Local boy's selfless deed for sick kids

After his stint in hospital, Lucas was inspired to give back.

Boy gives up birthday gifts to raise funds for Starlight Foundation.

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

BAYWATCH stars Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario have addressed reports about their love lives ahead of the red-carpet Aussie Baywatch premiere.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell 'took his own life'

Chris Cornell plays guitar during a portrait session at The Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, California in 2015. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

What's on the Coffs Coast this weekend

Bellingen Show Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate.

Don't have plans yet there's plenty happening on the coast

Grunge legend Chris Cornell dead at 52

His death was "sudden and unexpected"

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in trailer

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

The show is set in Texas in 1989

Downsize Your Commitments, Upgrade Your Lifestyle

29/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $419,000

This executive 3 bedroom apartment has one thing you can't find in a new apartment, enough space for all your stuff! Perfect for those wanting a low maintenance...

Private Freestanding Villa in Beachside Korora

3/95a James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $315,000

Situated in the northern beaches, just 6 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour. This immaculate freestanding villa enjoys a private position with only one immediate...

Home with free-standing studio...

82 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $449,000 ...

In a convenient walk to town location on a private landscaped block you will find this character filled four-bedroom home offering the bonus of a free-standing...

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,379,000

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Perfect location - walking distance to beach and shopping...

5/86 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $359,000 ...

What more can you ask for? Modern two bedroom townhouse in a central location. Walking distance to everything you need from restaurants, shopping and the beach. ...

&quot;Prime Park Beach Investment Opportunity&quot;

6-8 Fitzgerald St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 24 12 12 $3,000,000

Perfect scale investment for SMSF and investors chasing solid rental yield with potential future capital growth in a prime investment location on the Coffs Coast. ...

As New Condition, City Central Position

5B Frances Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $489,000

This immaculate 4 bedroom home offers the best of both worlds, being spacious inside, low maintenance outside and just 700m level walk to Coffs Harbour's CBD.

HIA Award Winning - Pure &#39;Coastal Resort Lifestyle&#39;

3 Beachcomber Close, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 3 $799,000 ...

From the moment you drive into the property you can see this is no ordinary home with its cascading roof lines and grand entry. The open plan design is the...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Beachside homeâ¦with personality and great views!

7 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $699,000 ...

Commanding a brilliant North facing position overlooking Korora Bay and out to the ocean....this is a rarely offered beachside address offering a glorious outlook...

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Close to everything, yet blissfully private

SNEAK PEEK: This private and elevated Coffs Harbour home is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!