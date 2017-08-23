Movement to change Aus Day celebrations hits NSW's north

CHANGING DATE: NSW Greens Aboriginal Affairs spokeswoman Dawn Walker (right) has backed local governments who have decided to move Australia Day citizenship ceremonies.

STATE Greens Aboriginal Affairs spokeswoman Dawn Walker has backed local councils in northern NSW, which are considering moving Australia Day citizenship ceremonies.

"January 26 remains, for many Indigenous Australians, a painful reminder of the invasion of their lands and their ongoing dispossession that resulted from colonisation,” Ms Walker said.

"As Australians, we all want a day on which we can come together as a community, to reflect on where we're at and to celebrate our wonderfully diverse, open and free society. But January 26 is not that day.”

Greens Bellingen Shire Council Mayor Dominic King said the council was aware current Australia Day celebrations occurred on a day "that represents deep hurt to many Australians”.

"We have initiated discussions with both Gumbaynggirr representatives and the shire's Australia Day Committee about these concerns and will continue that process before taking any specific actions,” Cr King said.

This comes after two local governments in Victoria, Darebin and Yarra, voted to scrap citizenship ceremonies on January 26.

There is also a movement in Lismore City Council to change the date of its citizenship ceremonies.

Greens councillor for Lismore City Council, Vanessa Ekins, said the council wanted to work towards "culturally-inclusive Australia Day celebrations”.

"Lismore City Council has the support of our Aboriginal Advisory Group to write to the Prime Minister and State MPs urging them to change the date of Australia Day and to identify more appropriate dates for holding our citizenship ceremonies other than on 26 January,” Cr Ekins said.

Earlier this month, Nationals Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said he would rebel if Lismore City Council scrapped Australia Day celebrations.

"I will hold my own Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony on the 26th of January if Lismore City Council changes the date,” Mr Hogan said.