Move to bring more conferences to the region

The State Government has established a plan to bring more conferences and seminars to the bush.

AUSTRALIA'S peak tourism accommodation body, Tourism Accommodation Australia, has welcomed release of the NSW Regional Conferencing Strategy and Action Plan, saying the State Government's $6 million investment would provide a much-needed boost to regional areas.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall launched the new initiative - which aims to secure more conferences, conventions and business events for the regions - in Tamworth.

"The business events sector represents a great growth opportunity for regional centres right across NSW," Ms Giuseppi said.

"While weekend and holiday tourism has remained strong in many regional centres, business events provide an excellent opportunity to fill the mid-week troughs.

"Investment in regional destinations will be essential if NSW is to reach the 2020 tourism targets, and - even more importantly - help grow employment and economic development.

Ms Giuseppi said the Strategy and Action Plan would bolster a conferencing industry which was currently worth about $145 million annually to regional NSW.

"It's important to remember regional visitor nights account for about 46% of all NSW visitor nights and are an essential contributor to the growth of the NSW tourism economy," she said.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the strategy would help the Coffs Harbour electorate secure more conventions, meetings and business conferences.

"Staging business events in this area is a great way to boost overnight visitation, particularly mid-week, and encourage more visitors to experience everything that's on offer here, from our beautiful natural attractions, spectacular scenery and renowned hospitality," Mr Fraser said.

"We look forward to welcoming first-time and returning visitors to our region for conventions and other business events as a result of this wonderful NSW Government initiative," Mr Fraser said.

The NSW Regional Conferencing Strategy & Action Plan includes 11 strategic imperatives and 64 actions, with the following already in place:

The establishment of a Destination NSW Regional Conferencing Unit which will involve working closely with industry and the Destination Networks to build capacity and increase the number of business events held in regional NSW

Website portal called 'Meet in Regional NSW' to help showcase the array of business event venues and destinations in regional NSW

NSW Regional Conferencing Toolkit which offers the tools and tips of the trade for regional business event suppliers, from novice to veteran

NSW Regional Conferencing Development Grants Pilot Program which provides investment into the regional visitor economy on a matched-dollar-for-dollar basis. A total of $500,000 is available between 2017 and 2018.

For full details on the Regional Conferencing Strategy go to, www.meetinnsw.com.au.