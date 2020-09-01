Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Coast's Cutest Dads
Coffs Coast's Cutest Dads
Offbeat

Move over babies: search on for Coffs’ cutest dad

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
1st Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS FATHERS Day fast approaches, what better way to celebrate than to secretly enter your old man in the Coffs Coast’s Cutest Dad competition.

Hot on the heels of the wildly popular cutest baby competition, the Coffs Coast Advocate wants the community to send in their favourite photos of dad, so he might have a shot at the region’s premier dad-comparing competition.

Of course ‘cute’ doesn’t necessarily mean dads with abs, we want those memorable (or embarrassing) photos of dad being a top parent, dad at a wedding, dad in his favourite Hawaiian shirt, dad falling off a bike or dad when he entered that hot-dog eating competition.

Post your photos on our Facebook page or email them to advocate@coffsadvocate.com.au

coffs cutest fathers day
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CPL WRAP: Juniors announce themselves with shock win

        Premium Content CPL WRAP: Juniors announce themselves with shock win

        Soccer North Coast Under-16s swap competitions and mix it with the men

        Taxi driver blows over and gets a day in court

        Premium Content Taxi driver blows over and gets a day in court

        Crime The taxi driver was on duty in Coffs Harbour at the time.

        IT’S OFFICIAL: Bushfire season back again

        Premium Content IT’S OFFICIAL: Bushfire season back again

        Environment ‘Danger Period’ begins on September 1 meaning permit system to take effect from...

        TIMELINE: All the details of Brooms Head search

        Premium Content TIMELINE: All the details of Brooms Head search

        News With police calling off the search for Coffs Harbour woman, take a look at all the...