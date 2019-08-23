Mountain of a weekend coming up for Woolgoolga

RED GOES FASTER: The beach sprint is always popular. Photo: Robert Watkin

AN annual event which attracts bike enthusiasts and adrenaline seekers from across the eastern seaboard is about to get underway on the Northern Beaches.

The bcu Woolgoolga MTB Festival is a three day mountain bike extravaganza which begins today and has been a major event for the community over the last few years.

More than $15,000 in cash and prizes will be given away over the weekend with multiple events including Downhill, XC Marathon, Cross Country, Beach Sprint, Hill Climb, Enduro, and Junior Dirtmasters all flying around local tracks.

There are also free social rides which are a great way to experience the local trails with a guide to show you around.

The social rides are tailored to all riding abilities so anyone with an itch to go for a pedal in the great outdoors is more than welcome to do so.

The action doesn’t end on track though, with the bcu Woolgoolga MTB Festival also coinciding with the town’s Eat Street.

Market St will come alive Saturday night with food carts and entertainment as well as beer and wine sampling.

Eat Street runs from 4-9pm with a gold coin donation on entry to help support the local surf life saving club.

The bcu Woolgoolga MTB Festival events Saturday include the Bluebottles Cafe Beach Sprint from 8am and the Dirtmaster Cross Country and Woodsey’s Wheels Four Stage Enduro.

So if you’re looking for a weekend full of plenty of action and a good feed, Woolgoolga is the spot to be over the next two days.