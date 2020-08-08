Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Motorway built around woman’s house

by Shireen Khalil
8th Aug 2020 6:28 PM

 

A Chinese woman will now have the sound of thousands of cars passing her home after she refused to sell her place, leaving developers to build a motorway around her property.

Chinese authorities had made the decision to construct the bridge despite the homeowner's refusal.

The woman's house is situated in a pit in the middle of the four-lane traffic link, according to Guangdong TV station.

Footage released by local media shows the small home tightly sandwiched between two lanes of the newly opened Haizhuyong Bridge in Guangzhou.

A woman who refused to sell her property to the Chinese Government has had a motorway built around her tiny house. Picture: Nine News
A woman who refused to sell her property to the Chinese Government has had a motorway built around her tiny house. Picture: Nine News

 

The one-storey house located in a pit in the middle of the four-lane traffic link. Picture: Nine News
The one-storey house located in a pit in the middle of the four-lane traffic link. Picture: Nine News


The Chinese Government has wanted the woman to sell the property to them for the past 10 years, but she has refused to budge.

The woman, who claims she was offered a lacklustre new home, had also refused the government's offer of a new place next to a morgue.

The building is known as a "nail house" - or "dingzihu" in Mandarin - because homeowners refuse compensation from developers to demolish it.

Instead, the woman stayed put and now has thousands of cars passing her home via the Haizhuyong Bridge.

The Chinese government has been wanting the woman to sell the property for the past 10 years, but she has refused. Picture: Nine News
The Chinese government has been wanting the woman to sell the property for the past 10 years, but she has refused. Picture: Nine News

However, the woman has no problem with her new situation, saying she is happy to deal with the consequences and did not mind what other people thought of her.

"You think this environment is poor, but I feel it's quiet, liberating, pleasant and comfortable," she said, according to The Sun.

It's not the first time a major road has been built around a hose in China.

One of the best known examples was in the city of Wenling where an old couple refused to move and so a road was built around them.

The house was eventually flattened.

 

Originally published as Motorway built around woman's house

More Stories

china motorway offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        North Coast Football games called off amid COVID concerns

        Premium Content North Coast Football games called off amid COVID concerns

        Soccer North Coast Football NPL Youth sides were set to travel to Lake Macquarie today but were forced to call all fixtures off

        Cultural burns key to averting bushfire crisis

        Premium Content Cultural burns key to averting bushfire crisis

        News Indigenous leader calls for investment to reduce fire risk and enable cultural...

        Hellish holidays had tourism teetering in March

        Premium Content Hellish holidays had tourism teetering in March

        News Figures show accommodation industry already tanking as lockdowns came into...

        Saints march on Grafton with top spot in their sights

        Premium Content Saints march on Grafton with top spot in their sights

        AFL Sawtell Toormina and the Tigers go head to head in a blockbuster clash