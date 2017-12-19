Motorists warned stop it or cop it

SAFE ARRIVAL: Drive with care or your friendly highway patrol officer may write out an unwanted 'gift' for you.

SAFE ARRIVAL: Drive with care or your friendly highway patrol officer may write out an unwanted 'gift' for you. David Barwell

STOP It Or Cop It ... is the name of the game as Christmas traffic starts to move.

At busiest time of year on NSW roads, local MP's Andrew Fraser and Melinda Pavey say motorists should re-think behaviour with the launch of the enforcement campaign to encourage them to take greater responsibility.

With road safety Operation Safe Arrival under way, Mr Fraser said motorists are continuing to take risk, regardless of some of the longest and most intense high-visibility police operations NSW has ever seen.

"At a time when most of us look forward to enjoying time with friends and family we need to prioritise safety, be vigilant, follow the road rules and drive to the conditions," he said.

"While we don't want to have to charge people, if you choose to put yourself or others at risk by breaking the road rules or being reckless you will face the penalties."

As Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight, Mrs Pavey urged drivers and passengers to play their part in making sure everyone has a safe arrival at their destination.

"The silly season isn't an excuse to be silly," she said.

"If you're too tired to drive, stop and have a nap, share the driving, make sure you have a Plan B and always wear a seatbelt.

"It could save your life.

"The message is clear to stop it or cop it."

On the third day of Operation Safe Arrival the NSW Christmas road toll stands at four fatalities with the latest at Nyngan on Sunday morning.