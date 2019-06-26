Motorists warned to prepare for road closures this weekend

The road closures and diversions will be in place to allow for vegetation work.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this weekend on Lyons Road interchange northbound and southbound to the Pacific Highway at Boambee.

The work will be carried out between 6am and 5pm on Sunday June 30 and will involve closures of up to 1.5 hours, weather permitting.

The northbound on-ramp will be closed between 10.30am to noon.

Motorists travelling north during this time will need to use Sawtell Road Interchange via Lyons, Toormina and Sawtell Rds.

The southbound on-ramp will be closed between 12.30pm to 2pm.

Motorists travelling south during this time will need to use Bruce King Dr.

Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and to follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.