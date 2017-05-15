24°
Motorists advised of delays on Harbour Dr

15th May 2017 1:30 PM
Motorists are advised to prepare for road works on Harbour Dr between Dibbs and Jarrett Sts.
Motorists are advised to prepare for road works on Harbour Dr between Dibbs and Jarrett Sts.

MOTORISTS are advised to avoid Harbour Dr between Jarrett and Boambee Sts this afternoon with Coffs Harbour City Council road crews undertaking pavement repairs.

The road pavement works started at 7am and will continue until 4pm with heavy traffic expected during this afternoon's school peak hour pick-up.

Roads works are concentrated on the west-bound outer lane, with some sections accessible by local traffic only.

Motorists are advised to obey all road signs and speed limits.

The roadworks today have led to the temporary closure of the United Service Station at the Jetty.

