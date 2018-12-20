Menu
Car stranded on wall at shopping centre

by Darren Cartwright
20th Dec 2018 7:18 PM

 

A MOTORIST has been left high and dry after a day out Christmas shopping at Westfield North Lakes.

It's unclear whether the motorist mistook the low brick wall as a drive way or simply put the car into forward gear, instead of reverse and powered over the top.

Whatever happened, a number of good Samaritans rushed to their aid and pushed the vehicle back to get all four wheels on terra firma.

The car stranded on a retaining wall at Westfield North Lakes. Picture: Emily Herschell
The car stranded on a retaining wall at Westfield North Lakes. Picture: Emily Herschell

Local Emily Herschell couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the car stranded over the lowset brick wall on Thursday afternoon at the shopping centre.

Police said no emergency vehicles attended the scene.

The photo was posted on Facebook and attracted a number of comments including one person who wrote: "I was watching them try push it backwards and the guy in the picture is lifting it."

Shopping Centre management was approached for comment.

