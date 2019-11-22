Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Motorist mistakes stairs for carpark entrance

by Daniel Bateman
22nd Nov 2019 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORIST has crashed their four-wheel drive at a major Cairns shopping centre, after mistaking stairs for the entrance to an underground carpark.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are at the scene at Stockland Shopping Centre at Earlville, after the incident occurred just before 11.30am.

Four wheel drive that has driven down stairs at Stockland Shopping Centre, Earlville
Four wheel drive that has driven down stairs at Stockland Shopping Centre, Earlville

Witnesses said the female driver of the four-wheel drive appeared to take the wrong entrance to the bottom carpark.

Police said the 56-year-old woman was uninjured, however suffering shock from the incident.

Emergency services are trying to remove the vehicle from the accessway.

More Stories

car accident carpark driving mistake motorist shopping centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New tidal pool officially opened

        premium_icon New tidal pool officially opened

        News The eagerly awaited $535,000 project has been officially unveiled just in time for summer.

        Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        premium_icon Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        Crime Jury returns to give verdict on Supreme Court murder trial of John Edwards in Coffs...

        Panther pleads guilty in sex tape case

        premium_icon Panther pleads guilty in sex tape case

        Crime Penrith Panther Tyrone May pleads guilty to four charges in sex tape case

        REVEALED: Who will run again at the next election?

        premium_icon REVEALED: Who will run again at the next election?

        News The Advocate asked all councillors whether they'll stand again.